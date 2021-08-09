Fierce tiger fight in K’taka reserve captured on video, goes viral

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 9th August 2021 8:35 pm IST
Mysuru: A video of two roaring tigers fighting fiercely with each other at Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve in Karnataka has gone viral on social platforms, leaving viewers awed as the spectacle of the powerful animals clashing.

The video was shot by a tourist during a safari into the jungle recently.

Forest officials said that usually tigers fight between themselves in connection with their territorial boundaries.

The rarest of the rare incident – for human eyes – was witnessed by the tourists and one of them has managed to capture the moments on camera.

