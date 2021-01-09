FIFA to test concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

Paris, Jan 9 : World football governing body FIFA announced on Friday that the use of concussion substitutes will be tested at the Club World Cup in Qatar in February.

According to a FIFA statement, it will “trial additional permanent substitutions for cases of actual or suspected concussion” at the seven-team tournament, which will be the first time that concussion substitutes will be allowed in an international football competition.

In the Qatar Club World Cup, scheduled to be held from February 1 to 10, a team can use one more substitute per match for players’ suspected concussion in addition to the team’s five regular substitutes, Xinhua news agency reports.

FIFA said it could reduce the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment and send a strong message that “if in any doubt, the player should be withdrawn”.

The rule-making body, International Football Association Board (IFAB), had approved the use of concussion substitutes in December 2020, claiming to protect the player from a potential second blow to the head.

England’s Premier League announced later that it would allow two concussion substitutes per team in one match since the beginning of 2021. Other major European football leagues and the Chinese football league have not revealed whether they will adopt similar measures.

