Fifty beds added to Osmania Hospital’s ICU ward

Hyderabad: Cognizant, in partnership with Round Table India Trust has set up 50 beds at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at Osmania General Hospital.

The set up for the ICU ward costs Rs. 1.5 crore and is equipped with multipara monitors, suction apparatus double jar, syringe pumps, automated external defibrillators, six and twelve channels’ ECG machines and a new elevator for patients.

The project is a part of ‘Operation C3’ – Cognizant’s COVID-19 nationwide rapid response program to combat the pandemic. The new ICU ward hopes to cater to underprivileged communities and works as a useful addition to Osmania Hospital’s existing 250 ICU beds.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Departments, Telangana announced the addition of the fifty beds today at a press conference.

Expressing the need for protecting families and communities, Global Delivery Head of Cognizant’s Banking and Financial Services Practice, Sailaja Josyula said that the donation of hospital beds will mitigate any disaster and ensure the saving of lives.

Round Table India through HEAL initiative has delivered 2500 hospital beds this year and hopes to deliver 2000 beds more in the coming year at various government hospitals across India.