FIG approves guidelines for events to be held amid pandemic

Lausanne (Switzerland), Sep 18 : Medical guidelines for events to be held amid the Covid-19 pandemic has been approved by the International Gymnastics Federations (FIG) Executive Committee.

The FIG said in its statement that the guidelines are aimed at providing all stakeholders, especially the local organising committees of competitions “with medical considerations and risk-mitigation protocols to ensure that athletes and their entourages can take part in gymnastics events within a safe and secure environment.”

New dates were approved for the World Cup and World Challenge events that were postponed this year to 2021.

“Due to the cancellation or postponement of the large majority of the competitions scheduled for this year, the EC has decided that all athletes’ licences created between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2020 will be automatically renewed for a further 12 months free of charge,” said the FIH.

It also said that it will soon remit grants to all applicants who have sought financial aid.

“The FIG office has received 24 requests from 21 national federations for special financial aid following the setting up of a solidarity fund to help athletes affected by the pandemic and federations severely hit by the economic repercussions of the health crisis. The FIG Foundation for Solidarity, which administers this special fund, will soon remit grants to all applicants,” it said.

The current term of Secretary General Nicolas Buompane has also been extended December 31, 2021.

