Fight against coronavirus: Here’re immunity boosting measures

New Delhi: As immunity plays an important role in the fight against coronavirus, the AYUSH Ministry came out with protocol. The protocol list out easily doable things that improve health as well as immunity.

Modi shares AYUSH Ministry protocol

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the protocol and urged people to make it a part of their lives.

Courtesy “twitter/narendramodi”

“Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness,” he wrote on Twitter.

He urged people to have a look at the protocol, “make it a part of your lives and share it with others.”

The ministry document states that enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health.

“We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times,” it said.

Drink warm water throughout day: Protocol

It suggested drink warm water throughout the day, practising pranayam and meditation for at least 30 minutes, using haldi (turmeric), jeera (cumin), dhaniya (coriander) and lahsun (garlic) in cooking.

Source: With inputs from PTI

