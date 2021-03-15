Fight against Covid: India achieves over 3 crore vaccinations

New Delhi, March 15 : India has crossed an important milestone in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In the world’s largest vaccination programme, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 3 crore mark on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 18,63,623 vaccine doses were given on Monday, taking the total vaccinations in the country to 3,17,71,661 on the 59th day of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination, as per the provisional report shared by the ministry.

Of these, 15,98,136 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 2,65,487 healthcare and frontline workers received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report compiled till 7 p.m., it added.

“Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight (Monday night),” the ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, those administered the vaccination include 74,08,521 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 43,97,613 who have taken the second dose, 74,26,479 FLWs have taken the first dose while 13,23,527 of them received the second dose.

“Besides, 16,96,497 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 95,19,024 beneficiaries more than 60 years old also received their first shot,” it added.

