Filatex India resumes production at Dadra plant

Hyderabad: Filatex India Ltd., a leading player in manmade fibers, has resumed partial operations at its Dadra plant to meet the urgent requirement of yarns that will be mainly used in the production of face masks, personal protective clothing and some specific urgent requirement of fabrics, to be used in tents suitable for quarantine applications for Ministry of Defence.

The Dadra plant has restarted production with social distancing and sanitation norms, mandated by the government under the relaxed lockdown directives.

Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chairman & Managing Director said, “We see good demand coming from manufacturers of fabric for PPE kits and also special needs fabric for Defence and other sectors. Considering the current scenario, we are looking at normalcy to resume in the next two to three months. We are even expecting an increased pace in lots of orders moving from China to India. Overall Indian players like us are going to benefit from this whole phenomena.”

“We restart operations with limited, essential staff, adhering to all mandated safety norms while efficiently meeting operational requirements. Enhanced sanitisation measures are being implemented and only limited, operationally required staff is being asked to come to work.”

“We are also taking all the necessary measures like social distancing, temperature testing, providing masks and sanitizers, etc. to ensure the safety and well-being of all the employees and workers. We will gradually ramp up production over the course of the next few weeks,” added Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.