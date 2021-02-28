Fill up LLB seats through spot admission: SFI President

Nizamabad: The District Committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) President Vignesh demanded spot admissions to fill 22 vacant LLB seats in Telangana University.

“There are 50 seats for LL.B in Telangana University out of which 22 seats are still vacant but the University has not taken any steps to fill up these seats through spot admission. Not only this year but the process of spot admission had not been followed by the University since 2016 which is absolutely wrong. The LLB state Convener and the Registrar must immediately take steps in this regard,” said Vignesh.

Vignesh further said that notification for Ph.D. has not been released so far. He claimed that the first-year post-graduate students are not given a hostel facility. The SFI President sought immediate redressal of these issues. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) is an Indian left-wing student organization politically aligned to the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It claims to be India’s largest student organization with more than 4.3 million members as of 2014-15.