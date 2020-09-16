Film producer accused in actress suicide case surrenders

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested film producer Ashok Reddy in connection with the alleged suicide of television actor Kondapally Shravani

The SR Nagar police on Monday arrested two persons, Sai Krishna Reddy and Devaraj Reddy a TV actor for their alleged role in the suicide of TV actress.

A small times TV actress K Sravani on September 8,committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Madhuranagar on.

The investigating team of SR Nagar police found that Devaraja Reddy, Sai Krishna Reddy and Ashok Reddy were in touch with her during the last five years and had maintained physical relations with her.

According to the sources after the arrest of the two accused, Ashok Reddy who was absconding in the case had surrendered before the police upon which the he has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.