Financier found dead in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 35-year-old financier was found dead in his business partner’s house here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Amit Kumar was found from his business associate Anuj Choudhary’s residence in Shantinagar locality under New Mandi Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

A case has been registered against Choudhary who is absconding, SHO Yogesh Sharma said.

In a police complaint, Kumar’s family alleged that he was killed by Chaudhary over a financial dispute.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Source: PTI