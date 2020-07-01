Financier found dead in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

By Qayam Published: July 01, 2020, 9:47 am IST
dead body
Representational Photo

Muzaffarnagar: A 35-year-old financier was found dead in his business partner’s house here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Amit Kumar was found from his business associate Anuj Choudhary’s residence in Shantinagar locality under New Mandi Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

A case has been registered against Choudhary who is absconding, SHO Yogesh Sharma said.

In a police complaint, Kumar’s family alleged that he was killed by Chaudhary over a financial dispute.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close