FIR against 139 people for molesting a woman for several years

By Mansoor Published: 22nd August 2020 11:58 am IST
Hyderabad: An FIR has been registered against 139 people at Panjagutta Police Station on a 25-yr-old woman’s complaint of ‘sexual harassment and physical assault’ by her in-laws and others over past several years, police said.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant claimed that three months after her marriage in June 2009, her sexual harassment and physical assault at the hands of her in-laws began which went on for nine months. Following which, she got divorced in December 2010.

Later the woman went for further studies but then also she was “threatened, sexually abused and exploited by more people over the past several years”.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI
