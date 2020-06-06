FIR against Ekta Kapoor for ‘obscene web show’

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against television producer Ekta Kapoor and two others here in Madhya Pradesh on charges of spreading obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems in her web show ”Triple X season 2”, police said on Saturday.

The FIR also mentions about a particular scene which allegedly portrays the Indian Army’s uniform in a highly objectionable way, an officer said.

Besides Kapoor, the FIR names director of the web series Pankhudi Rodrigues and screenwriter Jessica Khurana, said Annapurna police station inspector Satish Kumar Dwivedi.

The complaint was lodged on Friday night by Valmik Sakaragaye and Neeraj Yagnik, both residents of Indore.

“Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform ALTBalaji streamed (erotic) web series ”Triple X season 2” which not only spread obscenity but also hurt religious feelings of a particular community,” Dwivedi said quoting the complaint.

A scene in the web show portrayed the Indian Army”s uniform in a highly objectionable manner and also disrespected the national emblems, he said.

Kapoor and others have been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology (IT) Act, and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, Dwivedi said.

Mumbai-based Ekta Kapoor is the founder of ALTBalaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer said.

Source: PTI

