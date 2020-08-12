FIR against Haryana Kisan Congress leader in Gurugram

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 9:25 am IST

Gurugram, Aug 12 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell filed an FIR with cyber cell against Haryana Kisan Congress Vice Chairman Tejbir Mayana for posting an article on “Facebook” pertaining to differences between newly appointed BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Mayana was called for probe after the FIR was filed by Haryana BJP IT cell incharge Arun Yadav.

When Contacted, Mayana said that he has deleted the post and also appologised to concerned person individually as well as on Facebook.

“The complaint was filed after Mayana posted that Om Prakash Dhankhar wants to give ticket to a Jat candidate for Baroda constituency by-election while CM Khattar wants wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt to fight from there,” said Mukesh Kumar, the SHO of cyber cell police station Gurugram.

Mayana posted the content after attending a high level meeting regarding Baroda by-election held in Rohtak on August 8.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close