FIR lodged against Akhilesh Yadav, 28 others

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 7:24 am IST
FIR lodged against Akhilesh Yadav, 28 others

Lucknow, Dec 8 : The Yogi Adityanath government has lodged a FIR against former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The Lucknow police has registered a case, late on Monday night, against Akhilesh Yadav and 28 other party leaders under the Epidemic Act.

Akhilesh Yadav had led a demonstration in Lucknow on Monday after the police stopped him from proceeding towards Kannauj where he was scheduled to lead a Kisan Yatra.

Akhilesh was detained for about five hours at the Eco Garden.

Samajwadi workers clashed with the police in various district as soon as the news of Akhilesh’s detention spread.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Boxer Vijender Singh to return medals if farmers' demands not met
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 7:24 am IST
Back to top button