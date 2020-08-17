Fire accident reported in Delhi’s parliament building

By Rasti Amena Updated: 17th August 2020 2:13 pm IST
Parliament

Delhi: A fire accident has been reported in the annexe building of Parliament here during the early hours of Monday. As per media reports, the reason behind the fire accident is a short circuit.

Speaking to media, the Delhi Fire Service official said that the fire broke out in the 6th floor of the parliament building.

On alerting, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flame was doused after sometime. However, no injuries were reported in the fire accident.

The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

