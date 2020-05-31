menu
Fire at Army canteen, 8 fire tenders on spot

Posted by Qayam Published: May 31, 2020, 10:21 am IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out in an Army canteen in Sadar Bazar area here on Sunday morning, Delhi fire service officials said.

The fire department was informed around 9 am and eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, they said.

The canteen stores department (CSD) in Sadar Bazar is in Delhi Cantonment.

Source: PTI

