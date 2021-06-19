Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at a textile shop in old city

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a textiles shop at Moosa Bowli in Hussainialam area of old city. The incident created a sensation in the area.

According to the sources, the local public witnessed smoke billowing from a shop located at Moosa Bowli main road. Fire gripped a textile shop upon which the fire tenders were pressed into service.

Traffic came to a standstill after passerby gathered at the spot and a team of Charminar reached the spot and dispersed the public.

After two hours the, firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the fire. However no casualties were reported but clothes worth lakhs were gutted in the incident.

A case has been registered with the local police and investigation is underway. The police suspect that a short circuit might be the reason behind the fire accident.