Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bollaram; 10 injured

Hyderabad: At least 10 workers have been severely injured and shifted to hospital after a fire accident took place in a chemical factory, named Vindhya Organics, in Bollaram industrial area of Hyderabad on Saturday around 1:30 pm, officials said.

According to sources, more factory workers are trapped in the fire. As many as three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire department officials are trying to rescue the workers.

The fire department officials stated that that they had received a fire distress call at around 1:30 pm from locals.

Videos and photos, which are being shared on social media, show thick fumes billowing after the explosion inside the factory. More details are awaited.