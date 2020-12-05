Fire breaks out at Fatima Sana Shaikh’s house in Mumbai

Mumbai: A fire accident was reported at the Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh’s residence in Mumbai. The ‘Dangal’ actress took to her social media and shared the information about the incident which took place on Thursday night.

Taking to Instagram, Fatima thanked the fire department for reaching on time.

Sharing a picture of a fire engine, Fatima wrote, “A small fire broke out at my place right now and in a panic state I called the fire department. They were here in no time and took care of the situation.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Insta story

Meanwhile on the work front, Fatima was last seen in Suraj Pe Manganl Bhari and Ludo; both of them were released in November one on OTT platform and another in theatres. Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, was released on Netflix. In the film she was paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, her film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee was the first new film to release in theatres after the lockdown.

Fatima appeared in various Bollywood films and popular television shows, but she rose to fame after she starred in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Dangal’ alongside Aamir Khan. She portrayed Indian freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat in the film.

Fatima Sana Shaikh appeared as a child artist in films such as Bhamane Satyabhamane and One 2 Ka 4. She has also appeared in many television serials including Best Of Luck Nikki, Ladies Special, and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.