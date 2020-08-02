Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market

Posted By Qayam Published: 2nd August 2020 1:26 pm IST
fire

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the blaze was received at 11.26 am.

The furniture shop was in the basement of a two-storey building in Lajpat Nagar market.

“Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. No one was injured,” Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

He said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Source: PTI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close