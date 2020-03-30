Fire breaks out at high-rise in Kolkata

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a residential building in Bhawanipore area of Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

The blaze erupted on the 15th floor of the building around 10 am, they said, adding, some people are likely trapped inside, they said.

“Around 10 fire tender engines have been pressed into service. We have already evacuated people on the lower floors.

Rescue efforts are underway,” a fire service official said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.