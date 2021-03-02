Fire breaks out in forest in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool, no casualties reported

District Forest Officer Krishna Goud said no casualties were reported in the incident.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd March 2021 4:26 pm IST
A major fire broke out in the Domalapenta forest range in the Nagarkurnool district on Monday

Speaking to ANI, District Forest Officer Krishna Goud said no casualties were reported in the incident.

“Forest officials received the information about the fire at around 11.30 PM after which two teams comprising of 10 firefighters reached the spot immediately. The fire was extinguished with the help of blowers and the dousing operation was completed by 2.30 AM. As it is mere grass that caught fire, so loss was reported,” he said. 

