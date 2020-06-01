Fire breaks out at two commercial properties in Noida

Noida: Fire broke out at two commercial properties in different areas of Noida early on Monday, officials said.

Around 2 am, a fire was reported at a mattress-manufacturing firm’s four-storey building in Phase 3 area of the city, a police official said.

Fire in the lower half of the building has been contained, while fire-fighting is underway in the upper half of the building. Fire tenders are at work, the official told PTI around 9:45 am.

The other incident was reported around 2.30 am from a sanitiser-making company’s office in Phase 2 area of the city, another police official said.

The fire was caused by a short circuit, the official said.

Fire tenders were at work at the site and the blaze has almost been doused , the official added.

Further details were awaited in both the cases.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.