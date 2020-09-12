Fire in Delhi warehouse, no casualties

New Delhi, Sep 12 : A fire broke out here in a plastic toys factory godown on Saturday morning, the officials said. No casualty was reported.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed immediately to Inderlok Phase-1 in Sarai Rohilla in north Delhi. The cause of the fire, however, could not be ascertained yet.

“We received a call at 9.20 a.m. and immediately the fire tenders were pressed into action. The building comprised the ground floor plus three storey. No casualties were reported and the fire was brought under control timely,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Officials from Sarai Rohilla police station too reached the spot and helped in the rescue work.

“A floor in the building was used for storing plastic toys,” said a senior police officer.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.