Fire in Mumbai office of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait; none hurt

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait at Nariman Point in South Mumbai early Thursday morning, a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 5.15 am in the bank’s office and server room located on the ground floor of the 15-storey Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building.

The flames spread across the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records and important documents, computers, UPS battery and false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor, he said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at 5.21 am and rushed to the spot, the official said.

“No one was reported to be trapped inside,” he said.

Nine fire engines, including water tankers, were at the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Source: PTI