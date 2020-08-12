First batch of COVID-19 vaccine to be released within 2 weeks: Russia

Moscow: The first batch of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to be released within two weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Within two weeks, the first batch of the vaccine will be released,” Murashko said at a press conference.

“The vaccination will be voluntary anyway. Some of those doctors who already have immunity against the coronavirus, there are around 20 per cent, … think they do not need vaccination, it will be up to them to decide,” Murashko assured.

While covering Russians’ needs is a priority, the vaccine could also be exported abroad, the health minister added.

“The vaccine certainly has some export potential, and we will certainly offer it [to foreign countries], but the domestic market needs are our priority,” Murashko said.

Source: ANI