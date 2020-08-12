First batch of COVID-19 vaccine to be released within 2 weeks: Russia

While covering Russians' needs is a priority, the vaccine could also be exported abroad, the health minister added.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 12th August 2020 7:52 pm IST
Government shares good news on corona front

Moscow: The first batch of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to be released within two weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.
“Within two weeks, the first batch of the vaccine will be released,” Murashko said at a press conference.

“The vaccination will be voluntary anyway. Some of those doctors who already have immunity against the coronavirus, there are around 20 per cent, … think they do not need vaccination, it will be up to them to decide,” Murashko assured.

While covering Russians’ needs is a priority, the vaccine could also be exported abroad, the health minister added.

“The vaccine certainly has some export potential, and we will certainly offer it [to foreign countries], but the domestic market needs are our priority,” Murashko said.

Source: ANI
Categories
Top StoriesWorld
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close