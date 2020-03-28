First Corona suspect dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 74-year-old man, Khaja Hameeduddin a resident of Khairiatabad died on Thursday late night. Medical health and GHMC authorities are on high alert as the deceased is a corona virus suspect. His family members have been placed under home quarantine.

The deceased was said to have traveled to Delhi on March 14 for the purpose of religious practice and returned city on 17. He first approached an eye-hospital at Langar Houz complaining eye infection. Later he developed high-grade fever with respiratory illness and was taken to a private hospital at Saifabad on March 20, where he was given nebulizer.

On Thursday night he died at his residence, he was taken to Global Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Health department sources informed that saliva swab and blood samples of the deceased have been collected and the same have been sent to Laboratory for conducting the test. His wife and son have been sent for compulsory home quarantine.

Times of India quoted ACP Saifabad Venugopal Reddy as saying, “The body of the deceased is preserved at Gandhi hospital morgue, after ascertaining the medical reports only the authorities will decide upon handing over the dead body to the kin.”

