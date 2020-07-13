First-ever online exhibition in Hyderabad

Al Haadi Islamic Expo and Super Muslimah organized the first-ever online lifestyle exhibition. The exhibition is all about the display of fashion, food and lifestyle. The exhibition will kick off on July 15 and then end on July 25. The ten-day-long exhibition will be all about fun and joy.

One can find their Eid outfits along with accessories and decorations for their home. The food and bakery lovers can find their favorite snack or even biryani delivered to their homes.

The exhibition promises its customers with 100+ designer outfits and a well-crafted décor outfit.

The online exhibition had been organised keeping in mind the current pandemic crisis. Financial transitions will happen online. Meanwhile, the quality and delivery of the objects can be trusted.

How does it work?

A screenshot of the desired product must be sent via an Instagram or a WhatsApp number. Then they must be online payment done along with the location for delivery. The item will be received by customers in seven days.

The lockdown cannot hinder the shopping lovers from grabbing their exclusive choice and their look for Eid!