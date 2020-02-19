First meeting of Ram temple trust today

A+ A-

New Delhi: The first meeting of Ram temple trust to oversee construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Delhi residence of K. Parasaran, the head of the trust.

The three trustees from Ayodhya – Mahant Dinendra Das, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and Dr Anil Mishra arrived in Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the meet, while Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Maharaj reached here on Tuesday evening. He held consultations with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara separately in Ayodhya before leaving for Delhi.

Sources said efforts will be made in the trust meeting to make Mahant Nritya Gopal Das a trustee. A resolution is likely to be tabled to include Champat Rai also in the trust.

According to Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Maharaj, the trust is likely to finalise the date to start construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Ayodhya seers were agitated over the exclusion of Nritya Gopal Das in the trust after which Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to pacify the saints.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed as per the Supreme Court verdict is the Ayodhya land dispute case in November last year.