‘First met Anas in Mecca’: Sana Khan opens up about her marriage

Mumbai: A couple of months ago former actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan suprised everyone with her decision of quitting the glamorous world of showbiz. Recently, she had taken the social media by a storm again with another big news from her personal life as she announced her marriage with Gujarat-based business man, Maulana Anas Sayied.

Sana Khan, who calls herself as Sayied Sana Khan, has opened up for the first time about her marriage and how she met her husband Anas. She also spoke about what made her to leave showbiz and how she manages the social media hate.

How Sana Khan met Maulana Anas Sayied?

In an interview with Times Of India, Sana Khan was asked about her unexpected decisions and how she met Anas. To which Sana Khan replied, “We first met in 2017 in Mecca. It was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar.”

“I contacted him towards the end of 2018, as I had some questions about religion. Then, after more than a year, we reconnected in 2020. I was always inclined towards learning more about Islam”, she added.

When asked about her decision of marrying Anas, Sana Khan said, “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental.”

Anas Sayied’s words that impressed Sana

‘Agar koi achhi cheez gutter mein gir gayi hai toh uske upar aap 10 baalti bhi paani daal do, woh saaf nahi hoti hai. Par aap usko gutter se baahar nikaal kar ek glass paani daal do, woh saaf ho jaati hai’.

Sana says that those words had a lasting impact on her.

Speaking about the online hate she receives everyday for her decisions, Sana Khan stated, “People trolled me and wrote nasty comments on my Insta handle. That’s so distasteful. They did that because I decided to quit the industry and lead my life in a certain way. Well, how does my marriage concern anyone? I did not get married for these trolls. My husband is a good man and I find him good-looking, maybe you don’t. I don’t care.”

Earlier in September, she made an announcement about her exit from the showbiz industry, Sana Khan had stated that she has decided to spend her life in service of humanity hereon.

Making the big announcement on Instagram, Sana Khan called it a crucial juncture of her life. She had further urged people of the industry not to approach her for any Showbiz work. “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.”

“All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth,” Sana Khan added.