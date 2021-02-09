First phase of AP panchayat elections sees 82% voter turnout

Amaravati: The first phase of polling for 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.78 per cent turnout, the State Election Commission said here on Tuesday.

The SEC, however, did not provide the total number of eligible voters.

“The State Election Commission expresses its satisfaction on completion of Phase-I elections to Gram Panchayats in the State.

The percentage of polling recorded is 81.78, which is satisfactory.

Krishna District has recorded the highest percentage of 85.06,” it said.

Polling began at 6.30 AM and ended 3.30 PM, while counting of votes began at 4 PM, officials said.

Polling was also held to elect 20,157 ward members.

Source: PTI