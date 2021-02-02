First phase of LS Budget Session curtailed by 2 days

New Delhi, Feb 2 : The first phase of the ongoing Budget Session will conclude two days ahead of schedule, as the sittings will end on February 13 in place of February 15.

The announcement was made by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat in an order said that the sitting of the Lok Sabha fixed for February 15 has been cancelled and in lieu thereof, the Lok Sabha will hold the session on February 13.

It also said that notices of questions given for Monday will stand lapsed and there will be no question hour on February 13.

On Sunday, even the first phase of the Budget Session of Rajya Sabha was shortened by two days.

The Budget Session is being held in two parts this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first part of the session for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to conclude on February 15, while the second part will commence on March 8 and is expected to end on April 8.

The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

