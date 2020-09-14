First time in LS history: MPs allowed to speak while sitting

New Delhi, Sep 14 : For the first time in history, lawmakers participating in Lok Sabha proceedings that started on Monday with the Monsoon Session, were allowed to speak while sitting on their seats.

The initiative was adopted to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1.

Allowing parliamentarians to speak from their seats by sitting, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: “All lawmakers in this Monsoon Session will first speak from their seats without standing. The initiative was taken in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

Earlier, all MPs used to stand before speaking in Parliament. It is a symbol to show respect to the chair.

Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla informed that this is also the first time in the history when several Lok Sabha members will sit in the Rajya Sabha during proceedings of the lower House and Rajya Sabha members will get chance to sit in Lok Sabha during sitting of the Upper House due to extraordinary situations amid Covid-19 crisis.

Welcoming the special Monsoon Session, Birla expressed happiness over maximum presence of parliamentarians on day one of the Session. He said that all safety protocols have been ensured and maximum digitalisation.

He also requested the lawmakers to speak briefly mentioning that the House proceedings will be held only for four hours every day.

The Speaker sought support of all lawmakers in giving message to the country during the extraordinary situation created by the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic which so far has infected 48,46,427 people across the country with 92,071 cases including 1,136 deaths in the last 24 hours.

