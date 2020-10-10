Fisheries Dept to introduce 150 mobile fish outlets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry and fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday announced that the Fisheries Department will soon introduce 150 Mobile Fish

Outlets on a pilot basis, one each in the division of Hyderabad city. Talking to newsmen after inaugurating the Sub Regional office of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) at Masab Tank here, Mr Yadav said that there was few fish markets in the city.

To increase the immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctors also suggested to fish. Keeping in view of this and growing demand, the government has decided to introduce 150 Mobile Fish Outlets in the city on a pilot basis. Later it would be introduced across the state including in tourist places and highways, the Minister added.

He stated that the TRS government under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao has taken up several initiatives including free supply of fish seed for the development of fisheries in the state. About 5 lakh farmers are dependent on fisheries in the state, he said, adding that the MPEDA would be useful to them to get training and skill development in fisheries.

The Minister also assured that the state government would extend all help to the MPEDA. MPEDA Chairman KS Srinivas expressed his gratitude towards the Telangana government for allotting a building to open its Sub-Regional office here though the headquarters was in Cochin.