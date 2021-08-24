Fitbit Charge 5 likely to be priced at $179: Report

San Francisco: Google-owned Fitbit is likely to feature capacitive touch areas on the sides at a price tag of $179, media reports said.

According to MacRumors, the Fitbit Charge 5 will be $50 more expensive than the current Charge 4, but there are some obvious hardware changes on the way that have more in common with the Fitbit luxe.

The Charge 5 is said to have built-in GPS and ECG sensors, as well as an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that claims to track stress levels.

The EDA sensor plays into the company’s Daily Readiness Score, which is a subscriber-only Fitbit Premium feature ($10 per month or $80 per year), the report said.

The score is based on your exercise history, sleep, and heart rate and is used to recommend what exercise routine you should undertake each day, it added.

The Fitbit Charge will be available in at least three colours, and there’s no word on the specific release date for the fitness tracker-cum-smartwatch, but Google is likely to place it strategically around the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, the report said.

Fitbit Charge 4 was launched in India for Rs 14,999 in black, rosewood and storm blue/black, last year.