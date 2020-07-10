Fitness freaks are creating their own GYM corners at home

Hyderabad: Nothing can stop the fitness freaks from carrying their daily workout, not even the closed gyms, the pandemic or lockdown. Their craze to stay fit and fear of a bulging stomach and gaining weight from sitting at home are enough for motivation.

Sales of fitness equipment went through the roof as people tried to recreate their own gyms corners at homes. The closure of gyms for four months now prompted several fitness-addicts to convert one side of their abodes into a gym.

Such creations required shopping. According to fitness equipment shop owners, the last three months, their businesses have surged with people buying three times more than the usual.

Arun Kumar, owner of Afton Treadmill & Gym Equipment Store at Raj Bhavan Road said, “The sales have tripled as people are rushing in to buy smaller equipment to maintain themselves.”

“The current situation itself has enabled many to take up fitness as seriously,” he added.

Meanwhile, the store owners informed how people are buying smaller equipment on larger scale rather than bigger machines. Compact equipment like kettlebells, benches, dumbbells, ball, mats, and rods are selling very well.

It had also been reported that many of the fitness freaks are also buying music systems and larger mirrors to recreate the feel of an actual gym.

The icing on the cake is that many instructors have taken to the internet to train their clients. Many have set up online Zoom training sessions and YouTube channels to keep the gym-goers motivated.

Additionally, many fitness freaks have been spotted at Necklace road, KBR walk way and also in small community parks walking and working out during the early hours of the day.

“We take years to build our physique and the stationary nature of working from home can ruin it. Because of this, a few others (Who are these people? Friends? Coworkers? Clients?) and I our regular workouts at Necklace road,” said Maqbool Alhajri, Akhada owner.

“In the month of February, I was all set to lose at least 10 kgs but the closure of various fitness facilities hampered that. I didn’t want that to throw a wrench in my plans. I then bought a few some equipment for my home to ensure that that does not happen,” said Arshad Ali.

“I go to gym to both relax and stay fit; but the gym closures rendered me both mentally and physically sick. It was in the month of April that I invested money and had made my little gym corner as I couldn’t resist anymore,” said Abhishek, a resident of Jubilee Hills.

Many celebs like Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty are seen uploading their videos motivating their fans to stay at it with their fitness regimens.