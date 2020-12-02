Five college students killed in accident in Assam

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 5:50 pm IST
Two killed as car drives into pedestrians in Germany, one held

Silchar (Assam), Dec 2 : In a tragic road accident, at least five college students were killed on the spot and one was critically injured at Cachar in southern Assam on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the mishap occurred while an Alto vehicle and a truck collided head-on at Kalain in Cachar district.

The critically injured student was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The six victims, students of Nabin Chandra College of Badarpur, were returning to their homes in Alto after completing their morning shift study.

A large number of agitated mob immediately after the accident blockaded the National Highway connecting southern Assam with Guwahati via Meghalaya.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Namit Das: This year entertainment was a larger source of escape
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 5:50 pm IST
Back to top button