Five college students killed in accident in Assam

Silchar (Assam), Dec 2 : In a tragic road accident, at least five college students were killed on the spot and one was critically injured at Cachar in southern Assam on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the mishap occurred while an Alto vehicle and a truck collided head-on at Kalain in Cachar district.

The critically injured student was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The six victims, students of Nabin Chandra College of Badarpur, were returning to their homes in Alto after completing their morning shift study.

A large number of agitated mob immediately after the accident blockaded the National Highway connecting southern Assam with Guwahati via Meghalaya.

