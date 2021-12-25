Five days after promotion, Anjani Kumar takes charge as DG of ACB

Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar, a senior Indian police service (IPS) officer, took over as director-general of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) today.

He was one of 30 IPS officials moved by the state administration in a significant reshuffle that took place on December 24. CV Anand, a senior IPS officer, was chosen by the state government to replace Anjani Kumar as Hyderabad police commissioner.

From March 2018 until December 24, 2021, Anjani Kumar was the city police commissioner.

Following the retirement of 1989 batch IPS officer J Purnachandra Rao in September this year, crime investigation department (CID) chief Govind Singh assumed additional control of ACB. Anjani Kumar convened a review meeting with ACB personnel shortly after taking over as DGP.

The state government effected the transfer of 30 IPS officers late on late last night, which include 22 IPS officers and eight non-cadre IPS officers.

The Telangana government which is run by K Chandrasekhar Roa’s (KCR) TRS party on December 20 promoted three senior-most IPS officers of Telangana state including Anjani Kumar to the rank of director-general of police. The promoted officers have been retained in the same postings.

In an order passed by the chief secretary of Telangana, three IPS officers of the 1990 batch have been promoted above super time scale (ii), level 16 in the pay matrix of IPS.