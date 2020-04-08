Five die of coronavirus in Pune; district toll rises to 13

Pune: Five people died of coronavirus in Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll in the Maharashtra district to 13, officials said on Wednesday.

Three of the deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital, and one each from Naidu Hospital and Nobel Hospital, a health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

All these patients had some co-morbid health conditions, he said.

Details of one of the deaths were available so far.

A 44-year-old man, who was on ventilator support and suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, died at the civic-run Naidu Hospital early Wednesday morning, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.

He was admitted to the hospital on April 4. On Tuesday night, he became breathless and was put on ventilator support.

He died on Wednesday after renal failure, Gaikwad said.

Source: PTI

