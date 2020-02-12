menu
Five of family including 3 minors found dead in Delhi

Posted by shameen Published: February 12, 2020, 3:11 pm IST
New Delhi: Five people from the same family were found dead in a house in East Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Wednesday.

According to sources, the family — Shambhunath (43), his wife Sunita (38), daughter Kavita (16), sons Sachin (14) and another son — was living in a rented accommodation in Bhajanpura C block for some time.

On Wednesday, neighbours noticed that the gate was locked from outside. Sensing something amiss a resident informed the police. After that the police broke open the door and found the bodies.

Source: IANS
