Five family members die in wall collapse in Telangana

The incident occurred in Kothapally village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said adding some villagers informed police about the incident today morning.

By PTI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 10th October 2021 12:22 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A couple and their three children were killed and two other kids suffered minor injuries after a wall of their house collapsed on them in Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said on Sunday.

The partition wall in the hut collapsed on the seven family members who were asleep, killing five of them on the spot, a senior police official told PTI over phone.

The two other children were rescued and have been admitted to a state-run hospital with minor injuries, he said.

Asked if the collapse was due to the rains, the official said it was not so and the wall was apparently in a dilapidated condition.

