Five flights to bring stranded Indians from Saudi Arabia

Posted by Sameer Published: May 09, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Representational Photo

Riyadh: In order to bring stranded Indians from Saudi Arabia, Govt. of India has decided to operate five flights.

First flight

The first flight from Riyadh carrying 153 passengers landed at Kozhikode, Kerala at 8.05 pm on Friday.

Out of 153 passengers, 10 are from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the rest are from various districts of Kerala.

At the airport in Kozhikode, all health protocols were followed. All baggage was disinfected before handing it over to the passengers.

Schedule of other flights

The schedule of other four flights is as follows:

DateFrom-To
May 10 Riyadh-Delhi
May 12 Dammam-Kochi
May 13 Jeddah-Delhi
May 14 Jeddah-Kochi

