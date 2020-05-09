Five flights to bring stranded Indians from Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In order to bring stranded Indians from Saudi Arabia, Govt. of India has decided to operate five flights.

First flight

The first flight from Riyadh carrying 153 passengers landed at Kozhikode, Kerala at 8.05 pm on Friday.

Out of 153 passengers, 10 are from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the rest are from various districts of Kerala.

At the airport in Kozhikode, all health protocols were followed. All baggage was disinfected before handing it over to the passengers.

Schedule of other flights

The schedule of other four flights is as follows:

Date From-To May 10 Riyadh-Delhi May 12 Dammam-Kochi May 13 Jeddah-Delhi May 14 Jeddah-Kochi

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.