Five held as video of bikers performing stunts surfaces on social media

The 30-second video was posted by a passerby on social media tagging the Delhi Police.

By Mansoor Published: 21st September 2020 12:58 am IST
UP: 3 held for communal posts on social media on Ram Mandir 'bhoomi pujan' day

New Delhi: Five people were arrested after a video of a group of bikers performing stunts on a busy road in east Delhi’s Vikas Marg surfaced on social media, police said on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Sonu Kashyap, Kamal, Pawan, Sachin, and Vipul Sharma, they said.

The 30-second video was posted by a passerby on social media tagging the Delhi Police.

In the video, some bikers are seen standing on moving bikes while others perform various stunts.

None of them was wearing any helmet or protective gear but seen wearing face masks.

Taking notice of it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh, tweeted The bikers have been identified. Legal action is being taken by the Shakurpur police station.

READ:  3 arrested for murder of Suresh Raina's relatives: Punjab CM

By the evening, five men were arrested in connection with the incident for rash driving and under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close