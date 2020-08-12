Five killed as bus catches fire in Karnataka

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 12th August 2020 5:34 pm IST
Bengaluru: At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Bengaluru bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, there were 32 people in the vehicle.

“Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am. The bus was on the way from Vijayapura to Bengaluru,” a police officer said.

The deceased have not been identified, he said, adding a few others have been hospitalised.

He suspected that the vehicle was parked by the roadside when it caught fire.

The reason behind the fire is not known.

Source: PTI
