Five more test COVID-19 positive in Arunachal

By Qayam Published: June 29, 2020, 9:57 am IST
covid-19 coronavirus

Itanagar: With five fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, the coronavirus counting Arunachal Pradesh rose to 182, an official said.

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel from the Capital Complex region and one each from Namsai and Changlang districts were detected with the infection, state surveillance officer Dr L Jampa said.

All the five cases were returnees lodged in quarantine centres, he said adding that they were asymptomatic.

The state now has 121 active cases. While 60 patients have cured of the disease, one person died.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close