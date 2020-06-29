Five more test COVID-19 positive in Arunachal

Itanagar: With five fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, the coronavirus counting Arunachal Pradesh rose to 182, an official said.

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel from the Capital Complex region and one each from Namsai and Changlang districts were detected with the infection, state surveillance officer Dr L Jampa said.

All the five cases were returnees lodged in quarantine centres, he said adding that they were asymptomatic.

The state now has 121 active cases. While 60 patients have cured of the disease, one person died.

Source: PTI