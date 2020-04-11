Five new coronavirus cases reported in AP, tally rises to 386

Amaravati: Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, taking the overall tally in the state to 386.

Kurnool Collector G Veerapandian tweeted about the rise in cases in his district from 77 to 82 by 8 am on Saturday but the Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard still maintained the number 77 at noon.

The five new patients in Kurnool district were family members of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

Kurnool tops the state with 82 cases, followed by Guntur with 58.

As per the COVID-19 Dashboard, there were no additions to the number of cases on Saturday as all the 584 samples tested in 14 hours from 7 pm on Friday night turned negative.

It said till date a total of 6,958 blood samples were tested, of which 6,577 turned negative.

As such, the number of positive cases stood at 381 till 9 am on Saturday, it showed.

Source: PTI

