Five persons arrested for supplying’ expired food items

Jaipur: With the arrest of five persons, Jaipur police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in supplying stale food items to shops on cheaper rates after replacing their expiry date tags.

The police in a joint operation with Food and Health departments raided over two dozen places on Friday and recovered food items which have old expiry dates in huge quantities.

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava said the police teams collected information about the gang and supply of such items in two weeks before executing raids yesterday.

Investigation reveals that a firm was supplying the food items of various brands beyond their expiry dates on cheaper rates across the state.

The firm used chemicals to replace original expiry dates with a new expiry date to mislead the consumers.

The accused who were arrested under various sections of IPC were identified as Mohit Jain, Subhash Sharma, Amit Sharma, Manish Sharma and Swapnil Sharma, he said.

Source: PTI