Five-year-old girl raped by 3 boys in Rajasthan’s Baran

Posted By Qayam Published: 19th July 2020 3:42 pm IST
rape

Kota: A five-year-old girl was left bleeding after she was allegedly raped by three boys in a village in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said on Sunday.

While the five-year-old girl was playing outside her house at Tanki Mohalla in Nahargarh town on Friday evening, the three minor boys of the neighbourhood promised to give her a Rs 5 coin and later took turns to rape her in a nearby field, SHO at Nahargarh police station, Dalpat Singh said.

The mother was cooking inside the house at the time of the incident, he added.

The family members found the girl missing and began searching for her.

The mother, then, spotted the girl crying and bleeding on Gogacha Road near their home, the policeman said.

Later that night, the mother and the minor daughter reached the police station and lodged a complaint, he further said.

The three accused boys are absconding and a search is on for them, Singh said while adding that further investigation into the matter has been forwarded to the DSP and Circle Officer of Kajodmal.

A medical board carried out an examination upon the minor survivor on Saturday at Baran district hospital and her statements under Section 164 of CrPC would be recorded before a magistrate on Monday, the SHO said.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close