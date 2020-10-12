Flash rains flood new block of Osmania Hospital; the old one remains dry

Hyderabad: The old heritage block of Osmania Hospital which was shut for overflowing water now stands empty; ironically the new assigned block stand overflows amid the incessant rains in the city. It’s ironic to see how the new Quli Qutb Shah block which now houses the patients is now flooding, causing inconvenience and damaging equipment.

This has ones again raised the demand to reopen the heritage block. Senior doctors and alumnus of the Osmania echoed the sentiment, as nothing like the July 16 incident has happened ever since.

Dr k Shyamsunder, the founder president of Telangana Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Osmania alumni said that the drainage incident remained an isolated one, which was overcome. The block needs only minor repair works like restoring the damaged ceiling. Historically the block remained crucial for functioning of the hospital. Sealing of it has not only impacted poor patients but also practicing doctors. The government must rethink of opening of the heritage block for the great good of people, reports Hans India.

The doctors argue that the recent rainfall during the entire monsoon proves that the old and historic Osmania block does not flood. Quite the opposite is that the general ward of patients which were shifted to the Quli Qutb Shah block constructed some three decades back was flooding on Friday. Furthermore, it also caused damage to important equipment.

Dr Iqbal Javed, senior doctor and alumni member of Osmania Hospital said that the entire waiting hall has been converted into a general ward. With no proper facilities available for the patients coming not only from Telangana, but from neighbouring States are returning without proper treatment.

“With outpatients of 1 lakh per month, the State-owned Osmani hospital, if restored to past glory would be better off when compared to multi-specialty hospitals in and around Hyderabad. Almost every other doctor’s guru is here. The young doctors learn here the practical knowledge, where other Corporate hospitals fail to provide,” he asserted.