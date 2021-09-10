Flashback Friday: When Irrfan Khan refused to work with Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020, has been a part of many successful films including two — Life In A Metro and Knock Out, in which he shared screen space with Kangana Ranaut. Even though the two weren’t paired opposite each other, people often wondered what would it be like to have them as the lead pair on screen.

However, Irrfan Khan had once refused to play lead opposite Kangana. In today’s Flashback Friday segment, we decided to look back on an episode of Irrfan and Kangana Ranaut. Speaking to Indian Express, Kangana had once revealed that she and Irrfan were approached for a project which did not see the light of the day.

Recalling her conversation with Irrfan, Kangana said, “I told him we must start that film. He is like – ‘Yeah but ek mayaan me do talware kaise rahengi’.” Citing an old Hindi proverb, looks like Irrfan politely declined Kangana’s suggestion and the actress took it as a compliment.

She added, “I thought that was a compliment. I would love to have someone like Irrfan sir work with me. Someone who will give a tough competition. For me, it is a big deal that he thinks that I am a competition for him. It is such a compliment. I am floored and flattered by it.”

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after suffering from a colon infection. He an was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium.

On the other hand, Kangana’s film Thalaivii released in cinemas on September 10. The film showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa’s life. Apart from this, the actress will next be seen in ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’.